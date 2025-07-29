Understanding the 9.38% Volatility Levels of Palladyne AI Corp’s (PDYN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) has gone down by -13.18% for the week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month and a 35.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.38% for PDYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.79% for PDYN stock, with a simple moving average of 31.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PDYN is also noteworthy at 3.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PDYN is 22.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.96% of that float. The average trading volume of PDYN on July 29, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

PDYN stock’s latest price update

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN)’s stock price has decreased by -10.79% compared to its previous closing price of $9.82. However, the company has seen a -13.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN and PDYNW) (“Palladyne AI”), a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the defense and commercial sectors, recently participated in KUKA Connexions, KUKA Robotics’ North American System Partners conference, which took place from July 21-23, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. KUKA Connexions is an annual summit hosted by KUKA Robotics focusing on collaboration, bringing together current and prospective KU.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDYN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PDYN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PDYN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $15 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PDYN Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDYN fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, Palladyne AI Corp saw 349.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDYN starting from Martindale Kristi, who sold 6,772 shares at the price of $7.24 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Martindale Kristi now owns 318,307 shares of Palladyne AI Corp, valued at $49,047 using the latest closing price.

SONNE STEPHEN, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Palladyne AI Corp, sold 3,422 shares at $7.24 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that SONNE STEPHEN is holding 192,655 shares at $24,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.39% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Palladyne AI Corp stands at -7.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -136.41%, with -74.98% for asset returns.

Based on Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-26.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.