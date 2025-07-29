Understanding the 22.35% Volatility Levels of Asset Entities Inc’s (ASST) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has gone down by -14.42% for the week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month and a 524.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.35% for ASST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.47% for ASST’s stock, with a 74.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 17.27.

The public float for ASST is 14.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASST on July 29, 2025 was 16.62M shares.

ASST stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) has decreased by -9.22% when compared to last closing price of $4.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-30 that I’m initiating a Strong Buy rating on Asset Entities due to its massive $750M PIPE funding and transformative merger with Strive Asset Management. The company is evolving from a social media tech play into a diversified entity targeting distressed Bitcoin assets and undervalued biotech firms. Institutional investors are buying in at a 121% premium, signaling strong confidence; I expect a short-term upside to $12-13 as momentum builds.

ASST Trading at -37.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST fell by -14.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Asset Entities Inc saw 156.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASST starting from Gaubert Michael, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, Gaubert Michael now owns 20,567 shares of Asset Entities Inc, valued at $223,215 using the latest closing price.

Krueger Matthew, the CFO, Treasurer and Secretary of Asset Entities Inc, sold 26,400 shares at $8.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Krueger Matthew is holding 5,000 shares at $217,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.82% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Asset Entities Inc stands at -9.76%. The total capital return value is set at -1.47%. Equity return is now at value -207.36%, with -185.78% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 79.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.