The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s (SIRI) Stock

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has gone up by 0.95% for the week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month and a 8.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for SIRI is 331.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. On July 29, 2025, SIRI’s average trading volume was 3.29M shares.

SIRI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has plunged by -0.55% when compared to previous closing price of $23.58, but the company has seen a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Dividends tend to take a back seat to capital appreciation when the markets are rallying — as they are now — but don’t look gift distributions in the mouth. Payouts provide a typically reliable stream of income, also helping offset the slides when stocks are moving lower.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $27 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to SIRI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.84. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -41.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sold 1,651 shares at the price of $21.28 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 21,722 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $35,133 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -37.30%, with -8.54% for asset returns.

Based on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-747.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.