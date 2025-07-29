The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Datavault AI Inc’s (DVLT) Stock

The stock of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) has gone down by -17.18% for the week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month and a -27.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.95% for DVLT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.29% for DVLT’s stock, with a -49.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DVLT is 42.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DVLT on July 29, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

DVLT stock’s latest price update

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.71% compared to its previous closing price of $0.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datavault AI Debuts Enterprise Commercialization for AI Agents Built with IBM watsonx.ai for AI-Powered Data Monetization.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVLT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DVLT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DVLT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DVLT Trading at -21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVLT fell by -17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6763. In addition, Datavault AI Inc saw -74.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVLT starting from MOYER BRETT, who sold 6,553 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 243,295 shares of Datavault AI Inc, valued at $11,698 using the latest closing price.

Mbugua Stanley, the See Remarks of Datavault AI Inc, sold 2,267 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Mbugua Stanley is holding 67,733 shares at $4,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.67% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Datavault AI Inc stands at -20.89%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -161.18%, with -124.13% for asset returns.

Based on Datavault AI Inc (DVLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-21.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.