Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has surged by 1.41% when compared to previous closing price of $21.3, but the company has seen a 1.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-06-19 that Tencent Music is refocusing on its core music streaming business, moving away from its “legacy” social entertainment segment. Management is also becoming more aware and active in unlocking the value of its non-paying user base. The recent $2.4 billion Ximalaya deal has improved its under-levered capital structure. There is considerable room for buybacks and leverage moving ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is above average at 25.56x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TME is 571.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TME on July 29, 2025 was 6.54M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a 1.46% increase in the past week, with a 15.51% rise in the past month, and a 61.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for TME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for TME’s stock, with a 53.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TME, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TME Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 46.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 14.37%, with 10.74% for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 97.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.