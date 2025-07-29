Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has gone down by -18.89% for the week, with a 13.19% rise in the past month and a 42.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for TNYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for TNYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

TNYA has 36-month beta value of 3.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNYA is 134.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNYA on July 29, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

TNYA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) has dropped by -11.53% compared to previous close of $0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 461,000 shares of Tenaya common stock to three new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.4373 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Tenaya’s common stock on May 15, 2025. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests as follows over a total of four years: 1/4th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and 1/48th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest every month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service with Tenaya on each such date.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNYA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TNYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2023.

TNYA Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7351. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw -82.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Higa Tomohiro, who sold 1,390 shares at the price of $0.44 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Higa Tomohiro now owns 98,300 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $615 using the latest closing price.

Tingley Whittemore, the Chief Medical Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sold 2,937 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Tingley Whittemore is holding 171,856 shares at $1,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -76.21%, with -64.32% for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-102.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.