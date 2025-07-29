Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.14% in comparison to its previous close of $592.63, however, the company has experienced a 3.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Foster synergy, streamline workflows, and shorten time-to-market with new AI-driven tools and enhancements to Ansys simulation technology / Key Highlights Ansys Engineering Copilot™, a new multifunctional virtual AI assistant integrated into Ansys, now part of Synopsys, products, equips users with one-click access to over 50 years of simulation expertise, learning resources, and AI-powered support from within the Ansys user interface (UI) Seven Ansys products feature built-in AI functionality called AI+ that make simulations easier, faster, and more accessible, including the new Ansys Missions AI+ ODTK™ tool for orbital accuracy The latest release enhances data management and workflow automation, improves AI for smarter design insights, and empowers businesses to efficiently track, organize, and utilize the data required to maximize the benefits of AI integration PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ansys, now part of Synopsys, (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced 2025 R2, featuring new AI-powered capabilities across the portfolio that accelerate simulation and expand accessibility. R2 also delivers enhanced solvers, streamlined workflows, and improved engineering agility with expanded Python compatibility and on-demand cloud computing.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73x compared to its average ratio. SNPS has 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNPS is 183.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on July 29, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has seen a 3.23% increase in the past week, with a 26.33% rise in the past month, and a 43.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for SNPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for SNPS’s stock, with a 27.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $620 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $600. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $675 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $574.12. In addition, Synopsys, Inc saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from MAHONEY RICHARD S., who sold 9,010 shares at the price of $471.21 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, MAHONEY RICHARD S. now owns 1,485 shares of Synopsys, Inc, valued at $4,245,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys, Inc stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 15.82%, with 7.77% for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys, Inc (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.