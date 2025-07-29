Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has gone down by -20.72% for the week, with a 27.58% rise in the past month and a 99.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.12% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for SEDG’s stock, with a 50.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 23 as “hold”, and 5 as “sell”.

The public float for SEDG is 57.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.65% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SEDG was 5.99M shares.

SEDG stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.65% compared to its previous closing price of $27.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $29.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.76% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $17 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SEDG Trading at 14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -19.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from AVERY MORE, who purchased 30,000 shares at the price of $13.70 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, AVERY MORE now owns 274,478 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $411,000 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of Solaredge Technologies Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $11.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 53,035 shares at $228,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.75% for the present operating margin

-0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at -1.88%. The total capital return value is set at 3.66%. Equity return is now at value -121.50%, with -51.47% for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.