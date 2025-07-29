Should You Invest in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for STX is 211.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume for STX on July 29, 2025 was 4.24M shares.

STX stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00% in relation to its previous close of $150.46. However, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Besides Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates for Seagate (STX), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended June 2025.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has experienced a 4.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.51% rise in the past month, and a 86.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for STX’s stock, with a 47.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to STX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

STX Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.55. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Teh Ban Seng, who sold 1,725 shares at the price of $144.00 back on Jul 11 ’25. After this action, Teh Ban Seng now owns 12,052 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $248,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.