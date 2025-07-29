Should You Invest in Salesforce Inc (CRM) Now?

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CRM is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 11 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRM is 931.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for CRM on July 29, 2025 was 7.26M shares.

CRM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has surged by 0.42% when compared to previous closing price of $269.11, but the company has seen a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that TROY, Mich., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Salesforce Inc.’s recent report has investors wondering if the company’s stock is fairly valued.

CRM’s Market Performance

CRM’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly rise of 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Salesforce Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for CRM’s stock, with a -8.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRM reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for CRM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRM, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

CRM Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.00. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Benioff Marc, who sold 2,250 shares at the price of $269.38 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Benioff Marc now owns 11,911,571 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $606,107 using the latest closing price.

Benioff Marc, the Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc, sold 2,250 shares at $266.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Benioff Marc is holding 11,911,571 shares at $600,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.31%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.