Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) is 16.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHEL is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHEL is 2.93B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On July 29, 2025, SHEL’s average trading volume was 4.33M shares.

SHEL stock’s latest price update

Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31%relation to previous closing price of $71.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Shell braces for Q2 results with refining margins up, but weaker gas trading and production headwinds pressuring earnings.

SHEL’s Market Performance

Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has experienced a 2.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.72% rise in the past month, and a 9.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for SHEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for SHEL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHEL

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHEL reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for SHEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SHEL, setting the target price at $79.80 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SHEL Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHEL rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.34. In addition, Shell Plc ADR saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shell Plc ADR stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.40%, with 3.42% for asset returns.

Based on Shell Plc ADR (SHEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $58.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.