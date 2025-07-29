Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for RBRK is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RBRK is 109.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume for RBRK on July 29, 2025 was 3.71M shares.

RBRK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rubrik Inc (NYSE: RBRK) has jumped by 3.00% compared to previous close of $87.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-22 that Rubrik has delivered impressive financials and leads in cyber resilience, but growth is set to decelerate sharply from 50% to mid-20% next year. The company now forecasts ARR growth in FY26 of 26% to 27%. The stock trades at a stretched at 14x FY26 sales, and the market is wary of decelerating growth despite Rubrik’s strong balance sheet and positive cash flow.

RBRK’s Market Performance

Rubrik Inc (RBRK) has seen a 7.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.68% gain in the past month and a 28.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for RBRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for RBRK’s stock, with a 30.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBRK stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for RBRK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RBRK in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $97 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBRK reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for RBRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to RBRK, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

RBRK Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBRK rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.87. In addition, Rubrik Inc saw 160.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBRK starting from Choudary Kiran Kumar, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $83.90 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Choudary Kiran Kumar now owns 520,095 shares of Rubrik Inc, valued at $293,650 using the latest closing price.

Choudary Kiran Kumar, the Chief Financial Officer of Rubrik Inc, sold 3,500 shares at $87.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Choudary Kiran Kumar is holding 521,595 shares at $306,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubrik Inc stands at -0.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.98%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubrik Inc (RBRK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.