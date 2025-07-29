Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has gone down by -4.34% for the week, with a 7.72% rise in the past month and a 54.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for RCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for RCL’s stock, with a 36.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is 28.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RCL is 252.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On July 29, 2025, RCL’s average trading volume was 2.27M shares.

RCL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has decreased by -5.28% when compared to last closing price of $352.0.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-07-29 that Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares fell 5% Tuesday when the cruise line operator issued a worse-than-expected outlook on higher costs for its newest ship.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $405 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $337. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to RCL, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

RCL Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $340.17. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 119.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Lake Robert Alexander, who sold 2,869 shares at the price of $299.85 back on Jun 27 ’25. After this action, Lake Robert Alexander now owns 21,077 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $860,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 49.55%, with 8.94% for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.