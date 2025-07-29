Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.07% in relation to its previous close of $3.74. However, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics both leverage their respective AI drug discovery platforms to potentially develop novel therapeutic candidates.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

RLAY has 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RLAY is 129.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on July 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stock saw an increase of 1.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.45% and a quarterly increase of 15.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for RLAY’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10.60. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

RLAY Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw -58.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Patel Sanjiv, who sold 61,379 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, Patel Sanjiv now owns 765,288 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $219,123 using the latest closing price.

Rahmer Peter, the insider of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sold 10,739 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30 ’25, which means that Rahmer Peter is holding 390,081 shares at $32,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.27% for the present operating margin

-0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -43.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -45.46%, with -40.64% for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-372.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.