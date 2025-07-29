Real-Time Update: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a -7.94% decrease in the past week, with a 27.81% gain in the past month, and a 60.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for CRSP’s stock, with a 36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRSP is 81.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on July 29, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

CRSP stock’s latest price update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.79% compared to its previous closing price of $63.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that BUR, CRSP and CNL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on July 29, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $99 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

CRSP Trading at 26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +24.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.66. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from George Simeon, who purchased 989,812 shares at the price of $52.03 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, George Simeon now owns 1,730,179 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $51,499,918 using the latest closing price.

Patel Naimish, the Chief Medical Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sold 3,932 shares at $35.94 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’25, which means that Patel Naimish is holding 6,068 shares at $141,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.83% for the present operating margin

-2.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -10.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -19.71%, with -16.75% for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-447.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 140.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.