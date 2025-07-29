Real-Time Update: Conoco Phillips (COP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Conoco Phillips (COP) has seen a 6.62% increase in the past week, with a 6.74% gain in the past month, and a 5.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 13 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COP is 1.26B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of COP was 7.84M shares.

COP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has surged by 2.18% when compared to previous closing price of $94.95, but the company has seen a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $97.02, marking a +2.18% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to COP, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

COP Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.65. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw -12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from JOHNSON KIRK L., who purchased 5,300 shares at the price of $94.24 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, JOHNSON KIRK L. now owns 14,527 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $499,472 using the latest closing price.

Murti Arjun N, the Director of Conoco Phillips, purchased 2,500 shares at $95.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20 ’24, which means that Murti Arjun N is holding 21,500 shares at $239,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 16.61%, with 8.66% for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Conoco Phillips (COP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.