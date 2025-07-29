Rambus Inc (RMBS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Rambus Inc (RMBS) has gone up by 5.15% for the week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month and a 34.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for RMBS’s stock, with a 25.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RMBS is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RMBS is 106.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.71% of that float. The average trading volume for RMBS on July 29, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

RMBS stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 26th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RMBS, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

RMBS Trading at 14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.62. In addition, Rambus Inc saw 23.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from LAUB STEVEN, who sold 1,847 shares at the price of $55.12 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, LAUB STEVEN now owns 9,057 shares of Rambus Inc, valued at $101,816 using the latest closing price.

LAUB STEVEN, the Director of Rambus Inc, sold 3,653 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that LAUB STEVEN is holding 10,904 shares at $202,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 20.30%, with 16.86% for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $239.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rambus Inc (RMBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.