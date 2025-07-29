Primo Brands Corp (PRMB): A Technical Analysis

PRMB has 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRMB is 255.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRMB on July 29, 2025 was 6.93M shares.

PRMB stock’s latest price update

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31% in comparison to its previous close of $29.0, however, the company has experienced a -2.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-01 that TAMPA, FL and STAMFORD, CT, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Primo Brands will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

PRMB’s Market Performance

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) has experienced a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.58% drop in the past month, and a -12.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for PRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for PRMB’s stock, with a -7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRMB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRMB by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PRMB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PRMB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMB, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

PRMB Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMB fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.29. In addition, Primo Brands Corp saw 38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMB starting from Lee Tony W, who sold 50,657,562 shares at the price of $31.67 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Lee Tony W now owns 116,210,806 shares of Primo Brands Corp, valued at $1,604,324,989 using the latest closing price.

ORCP III DE TopCo GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Primo Brands Corp, sold 50,657,562 shares at $31.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that ORCP III DE TopCo GP, LLC is holding 116,210,806 shares at $1,604,324,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Brands Corp stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -2.83%, with -0.93% for asset returns.

Based on Primo Brands Corp (PRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $693.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.