Precigen Inc (PGEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PGEN is 146.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGEN on July 29, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

PGEN stock’s latest price update

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has increased by 1.58% compared to its previous closing price of $1.58. However, the company has seen a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-07 that Precigen’s future hinges on the FDA’s approval of PRGN-2012, with a pivotal decision expected August 27, 2025. PRGN-2012 shows strong efficacy and safety, potentially transforming the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis and opening up a $2 billion global market opportunity. Despite promising science, Precigen has long-faced severe financial challenges and a very short cash runway into 2026.

PGEN’s Market Performance

Precigen Inc (PGEN) has experienced a 5.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.03% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for PGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.13% for PGEN’s stock, with a 20.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PGEN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

PGEN Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7107. In addition, Precigen Inc saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who purchased 58,823 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Aug 09 ’24. After this action, Perez Jeffrey Thomas now owns 743,097 shares of Precigen Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the Director of Precigen Inc, purchased 23,529,411 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09 ’24, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 64,547,214 shares at $19,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc stands at -37.29%. The total capital return value is set at -1.27%. Equity return is now at value -278.55%, with -118.84% for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26643.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-123.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 111.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Precigen Inc (PGEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.