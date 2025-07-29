Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has gone down by -10.76% for the week, with a -9.86% drop in the past month and a -5.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.95% for OTIS’s stock, with a -10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24x compared to its average ratio. OTIS has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for OTIS is 392.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on July 29, 2025 was 2.76M shares.

OTIS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has decreased by -2.10% when compared to last closing price of $89.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Otis’s resilient service-driven business model generates high-margin, recurring revenue, insulating it from cyclical downturns and justifying premium valuation multiples. Despite a Q2 revenue miss and weak new equipment outlook, service and modernization segments remain strong, with a robust $18.6B backlog supporting future growth. Cost-saving initiatives and pricing power offset tariff impacts, while the company maintains most of its financial outlook, though FCF guidance was trimmed.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $109. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to OTIS, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

OTIS Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.61. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from de Montlivault Stephane, who sold 6,660 shares at the price of $105.30 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, de Montlivault Stephane now owns 63,931 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $701,287 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.57%.

Based on Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -59.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.