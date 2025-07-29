ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.98% in comparison to its previous close of $11.18, however, the company has experienced a -6.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that From a technical perspective, Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ORIC’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a “golden cross” in the trading world.

Is It Worth Investing in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORIC is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORIC is 42.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.02% of that float. On July 29, 2025, ORIC’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

ORIC’s Market Performance

ORIC stock saw an increase of -6.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.87% and a quarterly increase of 104.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for ORIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORIC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ORIC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ORIC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $15 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORIC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ORIC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

ORIC Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORIC fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORIC starting from Piscitelli Dominic, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $10.05 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Piscitelli Dominic now owns 48,317 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $200,972 using the latest closing price.

Piscitelli Dominic, the Chief Financial Officer of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 32,466 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Piscitelli Dominic is holding 68,317 shares at $341,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.09% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -249.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -48.45%, with -44.76% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-126.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1549.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.