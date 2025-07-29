Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) Stock: A 3.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has gone down by -17.61% for the week, with a -45.93% drop in the past month and a -64.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.44% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for OTRK’s stock, with a -65.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OTRK is 4.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of OTRK was 655.28K shares.

OTRK stock’s latest price update

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK)’s stock price has dropped by -9.99% in relation to previous closing price of $0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-11 that Ontrak (OTRK) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

OTRK Trading at -50.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.77%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5075. In addition, Ontrak Inc saw -86.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTRK starting from Sherman Michael Edward, who sold 173 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Sherman Michael Edward now owns 0 shares of Ontrak Inc, valued at $306 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.9% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc stands at -2.74%. The total capital return value is set at -2.68%. Equity return is now at value -215.66%, with -124.11% for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-22.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.