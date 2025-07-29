Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for OPAD is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPAD is 22.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for OPAD on July 29, 2025 was 751.89K shares.

OPAD stock’s latest price update

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD)’s stock price has dropped by -9.44% in relation to previous closing price of $1.8. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -47.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale.

OPAD’s Market Performance

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) has experienced a -47.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 75.27% rise in the past month, and a 55.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.52% for OPAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for OPAD’s stock, with a -27.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to OPAD, setting the target price at $0.40 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OPAD Trading at 25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.78%, as shares surge +71.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD fell by -47.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7410. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc saw -63.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.9%. Equity return is now at value -97.62%, with -18.53% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-42.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 126.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.