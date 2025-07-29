The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.53% for OFA Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.04% for OFAL’s stock, with a -33.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The public float for OFAL is 5.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFAL on July 29, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

The stock price of OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) has dropped by -9.37% compared to previous close of $1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that Ceremony celebrates momentum in AI innovation within architecture, real estate development, and senior care initiatives

OFAL Trading at -33.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for OFA Group stands at -0.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.63%. Equity return is now at value 292.00%, with -89.50% for asset returns.

Based on OFA Group (OFAL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

In conclusion, OFA Group (OFAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.