Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has seen a 13.76% increase in the past week, with a 51.34% gain in the past month, and a 28.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.61% for OMEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.84% for OMEX’s stock, with a 135.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) Right Now?

OMEX has 36-month beta value of -0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMEX is 26.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMEX on July 29, 2025 was 3.14M shares.

OMEX stock’s latest price update

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.88% in relation to its previous close of $1.71. However, the company has experienced a 13.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-11 that TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $OMEX #batterymetals–Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), an ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, development, and extraction of strategic minerals that provide solutions to global challenges, today announced that it has completed the first of several key steps in the advancement of its previously disclosed joint venture with Capital Latinoamericano (“CapLat”). The joint venture, formally named PHOSAGMEX, aims to establish a domestic fertilizer supply that en.

OMEX Trading at 40.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +45.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4520. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc saw -61.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Justh Mark B, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, Justh Mark B now owns 551,124 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, valued at $32,235 using the latest closing price.

Justh Mark B, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, purchased 250,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24 ’24, which means that Justh Mark B is holding 501,124 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.58% for the present operating margin

-2.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc stands at 20.56%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%.

Based on Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1020.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16008.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.