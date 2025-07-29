NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has surged by 2.33% when compared to previous closing price of $223.29, but the company has seen a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that NXP Semiconductors Free Cash Flow Jumps

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NXPI is 251.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on July 29, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stock saw an increase of 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.67% and a quarterly increase of 18.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $276 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

NXPI Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.38. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Wuamett Jennifer, the EVP & General Counsel of NXP Semiconductors NV, sold 9,132 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that Wuamett Jennifer is holding 27,088 shares at $2,100,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 23.11%, with 8.87% for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.