NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.12.

The public float for NIVF is 3.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NIVF was 3.98M shares.

NIVF stock’s latest price update

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF)’s stock price has plunge by -11.15%relation to previous closing price of $0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that The agreement with BNW Real Estate Development LLC positions NewGenDigital to maximize the profitability of its recently acquired plot of land in the UAE

NIVF’s Market Performance

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) has seen a -16.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -55.14% decline in the past month and a -85.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for NIVF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.67% for NIVF’s stock, with a -99.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIVF Trading at -68.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIVF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -54.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIVF fell by -15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6482. In addition, NewGenIvf Group Ltd saw -99.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIVF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for NewGenIvf Group Ltd stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.82%.

Based on NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24111.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 9.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.