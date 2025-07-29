Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) has plunged by -20.05% when compared to previous closing price of $6.46, but the company has seen a -19.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that NeoGenomics (NEO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEO is 126.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NEO was 2.26M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stock saw a decrease of -19.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Neogenomics Inc (NEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.56% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of -55.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NEO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

NEO Trading at -27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Neogenomics Inc saw -65.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Kelly Michael Aaron, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $7.60 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Kelly Michael Aaron now owns 5,000 shares of Neogenomics Inc, valued at $38,000 using the latest closing price.

Stone Warren, the Pres & Chief Operating Officer of Neogenomics Inc, purchased 5,700 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Stone Warren is holding 108,280 shares at $48,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogenomics Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -8.57%, with -4.79% for asset returns.

Based on Neogenomics Inc (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2780.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neogenomics Inc (NEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.