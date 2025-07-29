MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKDW is 0.56.

The public float for MKDW is 34.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKDW on July 29, 2025 was 2.95M shares.

MKDW stock’s latest price update

MKDWELL Tech Inc (NASDAQ: MKDW)’s stock price has dropped by -5.97% in relation to previous closing price of $0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-31 that New York, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MKDWELL Tech Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) (Nasdaq: MKDW), a business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) with operations in Mainland China and Taiwan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

MKDW’s Market Performance

MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) has experienced a -13.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.14% drop in the past month, and a -28.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.27% for MKDW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for MKDW’s stock, with a -60.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MKDW Trading at -22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKDW fell by -14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2234. In addition, MKDWELL Tech Inc saw -97.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MKDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for MKDWELL Tech Inc stands at -1.26%. The total capital return value is set at 1.38%.

Based on MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.