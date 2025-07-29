Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MMC is 491.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for MMC on July 29, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

MMC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) has decreased by -0.76% when compared to last closing price of $206.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-23 that Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC -0.32%), a global leader in risk, strategy, and people services, released its second-quarter results on July 17, 2025. The latest earnings showed that revenue reached $7.0 billion, outpacing estimates of $6.94 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $2.72 versus expectations of $2.67.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC’s stock has fallen by -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly drop of -7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for MMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $281 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMC, setting the target price at $236 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

MMC Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.61. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Doyle John Q, who sold 21,080 shares at the price of $232.05 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Doyle John Q now owns 87,681 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc, valued at $4,891,614 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value 28.33%, with 7.70% for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -59.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.93 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.