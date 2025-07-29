LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77% compared to its previous closing price of $64.01. However, the company has seen a 0.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that LyondellBasell’s high dividend yield looks increasingly tenuous given the company’s slumping earnings estimates. Management is making needed restructuring moves, but it will have to reinvest meaningful cash into new business lines. I see reinvesting in the business and paying down debt as potentially better uses of capital right now than maintaining the current dividend level.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LYB is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for LYB is 255.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for LYB on July 29, 2025 was 3.96M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stock saw an increase of 0.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.67% and a quarterly increase of 5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

LYB Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.00. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw -34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Hanley Michael Sean, who purchased 3,500 shares at the price of $57.01 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Hanley Michael Sean now owns 19,528 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $199,535 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Michael Sean, the Director of LyondellBasell Industries NV, purchased 3,750 shares at $72.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Hanley Michael Sean is holding 16,028 shares at $270,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 7.19%, with 2.52% for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.