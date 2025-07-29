Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) is above average at 64.10x. The 36-month beta value for LLY is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LLY is 849.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of LLY on July 29, 2025 was 3.76M shares.

LLY stock’s latest price update

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.25% in relation to its previous close of $808.11. However, the company has experienced a -0.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTZ’s research collaboration with Lilly advances development of its novel Myeloid Engager Platform, addressing diseases with high unmet need.

LLY’s Market Performance

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has seen a -0.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.22% decline in the past month and a -11.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for LLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for LLY’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLY reach a price target of $700, previously predicting the price at $1150. The rating they have provided for LLY stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLY, setting the target price at $997 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

LLY Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $784.69. In addition, Lilly(Eli) & Co saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who sold 280,000 shares at the price of $805.07 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC now owns 95,736,978 shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co, valued at $225,419,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilly(Eli) & Co stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 77.73%, with 14.49% for asset returns.

Based on Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.