Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has decreased by -6.36% when compared to last closing price of $29.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that BEIJING, China, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today officially launched Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV. As an SUV of the new era, Li i8 combines the all-terrain capabilities of off-road vehicles, the handling dynamics of sedans, and the comfort of MPVs, redefining family mobility with an all-new driving and riding experience.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Right Now?

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89x compared to its average ratio. LI has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LI is 829.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LI on July 29, 2025 was 4.15M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

The stock of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a 12.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for LI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.47% for LI’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LI reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to LI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LI Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 42.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 12.22%, with 5.23% for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2112.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.