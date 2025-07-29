Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) Stock Sees a-8.86% Decrease

In the past week, KLTO stock has gone down by -23.71%, with a monthly gain of 43.02% and a quarterly surge of 469.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.22% for Klotho Neurosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.26% for KLTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 97.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KLTO is 2.54.

The public float for KLTO is 40.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.78% of that float. On July 29, 2025, KLTO’s average trading volume was 43.39M shares.

KLTO stock’s latest price update

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.86% compared to its previous closing price of $1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that Company to Pursue Technologies to Improve Brain Function, Muscle Strength, Bone Health, and Other Longevity Indicators NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) (the “Company” or “Klotho”) announced that it is evaluating the acquisition of several complementary technologies aimed at supporting healthy brain function, organ health, and longevity. In addition to its core programs targeting brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, the Company is now seeking to expand into adjacent technologies that complement its proprietary anti-aging Klotho platform.

KLTO Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +433.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTO fell by -22.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2610. In addition, Klotho Neurosciences Inc saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTO

The total capital return value is set at -10.32%. Equity return is now at value -131.50%, with -68.33% for asset returns.

Based on Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.