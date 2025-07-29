Kirkland’s Inc (TBHC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: TBHC)’s stock price has plunge by -15.05%relation to previous closing price of $1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: TBHC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBHC is 2.16.

The public float for TBHC is 4.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBHC on July 29, 2025 was 310.81K shares.

TBHC’s Market Performance

TBHC’s stock has seen a -23.36% decrease for the week, with a 28.19% rise in the past month and a 0.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for Kirkland’s Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for TBHC’s stock, with a -3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBHC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TBHC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for TBHC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBHC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for TBHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to TBHC, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

TBHC Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBHC fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +596.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Kirkland’s Inc saw -17.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBHC

Equity return is now at value -388.01%, with -11.17% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kirkland’s Inc (TBHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.