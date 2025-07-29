Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80% in relation to its previous close of $21.55. However, the company has experienced a -1.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Encinitas, CA in spring 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is 28.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KIM is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KIM is 661.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On July 29, 2025, KIM’s average trading volume was 4.30M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stock saw an increase of -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.79% and a quarterly increase of 6.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

KIM Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.55. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sold 8,714 shares at the price of $22.30 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 203,810 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $194,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 5.19%, with 2.81% for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.