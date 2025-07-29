Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 21.81x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for KRC is 117.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRC on July 29, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

KRC stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.27% in relation to previous closing price of $37.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Kilroy Realty (KRC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.1 per share a year ago.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC’s stock has fallen by -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.81% and a quarterly rise of 13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Kilroy Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for KRC’s stock, with a 0.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KRC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KRC Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.30. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $35.16 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Osmond John now owns 12,528 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp, valued at $140,641 using the latest closing price.

Paratte A. Robert, the insider of Kilroy Realty Corp, sold 6,000 shares at $34.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Paratte A. Robert is holding 86,744 shares at $208,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.69%, with 1.77% for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $735.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.