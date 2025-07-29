Kellanova (K) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Kellanova (NYSE: K) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.34% compared to its previous closing price of $79.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Besides Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates for Kellanova (K), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellanova (NYSE: K) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellanova (NYSE: K) is above average at 20.17x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for K is 297.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of K on July 29, 2025 was 3.64M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K’s stock has seen a -0.04% decrease for the week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month and a -2.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.45% for Kellanova The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for K’s stock, with a -1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $83.50 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $83.50. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

K Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.76. In addition, Kellanova saw 39.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sold 114,583 shares at the price of $79.79 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 45,555,786 shares of Kellanova, valued at $9,142,383 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellanova stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 39.05%, with 8.96% for asset returns.

Based on Kellanova (K), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kellanova (K) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.