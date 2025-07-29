Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for JMIA is 122.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on July 29, 2025 was 3.40M shares.

JMIA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has plunged by -9.38% when compared to previous closing price of $4.96, but the company has seen a -5.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that I project Jumia’s Q2 2025 revenue at $42.2M, 13% above consensus, driven by real-time activity signals and FX stabilization. My bottom-up nowcasting model incorporates order trends, GMV/order, take rate, and country-level FX, pointing to a 16.4% YoY revenue increase. Consensus likely underestimates Jumia due to sparse coverage, conservative assumptions, and lack of real-time demand integration.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA’s stock has fallen by -5.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.81% and a quarterly rise of 88.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for JMIA’s stock, with a 25.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to JMIA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

JMIA Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw -63.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -0.49%. The total capital return value is set at -0.97%. Equity return is now at value -134.38%, with -45.03% for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-85.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.