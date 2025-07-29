Incyte Corp (INCY): A Technical Analysis

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93x compared to its average ratio. INCY has 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for INCY is 190.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INCY on July 29, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

INCY stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.22% compared to its previous closing price of $70.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-07-29 that Incyte Corporation INCY reported on Tuesday that its second-quarter revenue was $1.22 billion, up 16% year over year. The company beat the consensus of $1.15 billion.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY’s stock has risen by 10.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.06% and a quarterly rise of 27.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Incyte Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.57% for INCY’s stock, with a 11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $107 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to INCY, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

INCY Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.28. In addition, Incyte Corp saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Stein Steven H, who sold 3,706 shares at the price of $67.94 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Stein Steven H now owns 102,886 shares of Incyte Corp, valued at $251,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 0.47%, with 0.33% for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 69.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $408.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Incyte Corp (INCY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.