Humacyte Inc (HUMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUMA is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HUMA is 125.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUMA on July 29, 2025 was 4.13M shares.

HUMA stock’s latest price update

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.37% compared to its previous closing price of $2.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) concluded the recent trading session at $2.53, signifying a -5.24% move from its prior day’s close.

HUMA’s Market Performance

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) has experienced a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.26% rise in the past month, and a 71.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for HUMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for HUMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUMA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUMA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HUMA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUMA reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for HUMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUMA, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

HUMA Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUMA rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Humacyte Inc saw -69.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUMA starting from Scheessele William John, who purchased 6,493 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, Scheessele William John now owns 22,018 shares of Humacyte Inc, valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Sander Dale A., the CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. of Humacyte Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10 ’25, which means that Sander Dale A. is holding 40,600 shares at $30,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.33% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Humacyte Inc stands at -10.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.78%. Equity return is now at value -257.38%, with -49.40% for asset returns.

Based on Humacyte Inc (HUMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-132.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Humacyte Inc (HUMA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.