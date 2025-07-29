Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TV is 437.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TV on July 29, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

TV stock’s latest price update

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.13% in comparison to its previous close of $2.3, however, the company has experienced a 5.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-23 that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega – Co-CEO & Director Francisco Tosta Valim Filho – CEO of Sky & CEO of Cable segment Conference Call Participants Emilio Fuentes – Unidentified Company Matthew Joseph Harrigan – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Milenna Okamura – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Olivia Mogavero – Unidentified Company Operator Good morning, and welcome to Grupo Televisa’s Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

TV’s Market Performance

TV’s stock has risen by 5.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.09% and a quarterly rise of 25.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.48% for TV’s stock, with a 24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TV, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

TV Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -7.09%, with -3.13% for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.35 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.