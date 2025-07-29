Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has seen a -19.37% decrease in the past week, with a 20.53% gain in the past month, and a 31.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.30% for GWAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for GWAV’s stock, with a -32.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GWAV is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GWAV is 55.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWAV on July 29, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

GWAV stock’s latest price update

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV)’s stock price has decreased by -15.81% compared to its previous closing price of $0.27. However, the company has seen a -19.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-10 that Tariffs Taking Effect on all Foreign Steel and Aluminum Imports Without Exception or Exclusion Greenwave Provides 100% Domestically-Sourced Scrap Metal to Nucor, Sims, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Georgia-Pacific Prices for Scrap Steel have Surged More than 20% the Past Month and are Expected to Go Higher Upcoming Tariffs on Copper Imports Expected to Further Accelerate Greenwave’s Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) (“Greenwave” or the “Company”), today announced that its margins have expanded significantly due to surging prices for scrap steel – already up 20% since early February and expected to go higher – ahead of steel and aluminum import tariffs taking effect on March 12, 2025.

GWAV Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.29%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV fell by -19.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2266. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc saw -84.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 300,000 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

ADELMAN JASON T, the Director of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc, purchased 100,000 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that ADELMAN JASON T is holding 400,000 shares at $66,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.03% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stands at -0.72%. The total capital return value is set at -0.82%. Equity return is now at value -147.18%, with -43.68% for asset returns.

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.