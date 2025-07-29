Gevo Inc (GEVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has dropped by -4.76% in relation to previous closing price of $1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on August 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 2.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEVO is 227.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.73% of that float. The average trading volume for GEVO on July 29, 2025 was 3.82M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gevo Inc (GEVO) has seen a -5.41% decrease in the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 17.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.91% for GEVO’s stock, with a -10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4887. In addition, Gevo Inc saw 131.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Shafer Andrew, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Shafer Andrew now owns 330,620 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $7,772 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -1.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -16.11%, with -12.43% for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-56.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.