GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) has increased by 13.41% when compared to last closing price of $84.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that GeneDx reports strong Q2 results with record revenues and surging profits. A raised 2025 sales outlook fuels a 26% stock jump.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WGS is 24.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGS on July 29, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has seen a 19.04% increase in the past week, with a 5.71% rise in the past month, and a -14.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.86% for WGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WGS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $110 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGS reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for WGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WGS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

WGS Trading at 23.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.66. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw 194.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Feeley Kevin, who sold 5,278 shares at the price of $93.00 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, Feeley Kevin now owns 3,392 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $490,854 using the latest closing price.

Stueland Katherine, the Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp, sold 3,220 shares at $93.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Stueland Katherine is holding 1,720 shares at $299,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -16.61%, with -9.17% for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.