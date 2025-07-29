GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 154.98x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GEV is 272.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of GEV was 3.08M shares.

GEV stock’s latest price update

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.48% in relation to its previous close of $644.59. However, the company has experienced a 14.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-07-28 that Palantir Technologies and GE Vernova are the top S&P 500 stocks tied to AI in 2025, as artificial intelligence plays continue to lead.

GEV’s Market Performance

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has seen a 14.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.79% gain in the past month and a 73.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for GEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.52% for GEV’s stock, with a 70.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEV

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GEV, setting the target price at $630 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

GEV Trading at 26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEV rose by +14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $560.63. In addition, GE Vernova Inc saw 297.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Zingoni Maria Victoria, the Chief Executive Officer, Power of GE Vernova Inc, sold 18,803 shares at $368.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that Zingoni Maria Victoria is holding 0 shares at $6,922,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Vernova Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 12.88%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -5.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.