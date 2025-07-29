Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has decreased by -9.28% when compared to last closing price of $5.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that PLUG’s cost cuts, DOE loan boost and hydrogen expansion may give it the edge over FCEL’s rising expenses and debt.

Is It Worth Investing in Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is 4.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FCEL is 22.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On July 29, 2025, FCEL’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL’s stock has seen a -16.56% decrease for the week, with a -13.23% drop in the past month and a 18.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for Fuelcell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.99% for FCEL’s stock, with a -32.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FCEL, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

FCEL Trading at -13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -70.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11% for the present operating margin

-0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -1.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -20.52%, with -15.60% for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-110.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.