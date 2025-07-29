Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FMST stock has gone up by 11.44%, with a monthly decline of -20.54% and a quarterly surge of 255.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for FMST stock, with a simple moving average of 43.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: FMST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FMST is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FMST is 8.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMST on July 29, 2025 was 849.18K shares.

FMST stock’s latest price update

The stock of Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: FMST) has increased by 15.86% when compared to last closing price of $2.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Caur Technologies Inc. (“Caur”), to conduct an ambient noise tomography (“ANT”) survey on the Company’s Murphy Lake South Uranium Property (“Murphy”) located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

FMST Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMST rose by +17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Foremost Clean Energy Ltd saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMST

The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -19.72%, with -16.74% for asset returns.

Based on Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -58.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.