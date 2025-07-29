Flowserve Corp’s (FLS) Stock: A 3.39% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Flowserve Corp (FLS) has gone up by 3.59% for the week, with a 4.04% rise in the past month and a 24.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for FLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for FLS’s stock, with a 3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FLS is 129.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on July 29, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

FLS stock’s latest price update

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.72%relation to previous closing price of $54.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The headline numbers for Flowserve (FLS) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $71 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FLS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.91. In addition, Flowserve Corp saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 14.00%, with 5.31% for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -214.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $541.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowserve Corp (FLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.