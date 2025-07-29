FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE): A Technical Analysis

NOTE has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NOTE is 120.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on July 29, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

NOTE stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by -26.67% when compared to last closing price of $0.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Files Preliminary Information Statement to Authorize Process for Potential Reverse Stock Split at Board’s Discretion.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has seen a -30.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.26% gain in the past month and a -9.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for NOTE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.61% for NOTE’s stock, with a -37.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to NOTE, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

NOTE Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -32.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7101. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -69.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Hwang Tim, who sold 37,201 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Hwang Tim now owns 2,756,561 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $24,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -44.27%, with -13.79% for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $53.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.